BFFLTDDUP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Friends For Life Till Death Do Us Part”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BFFLTDDUP Definition, The Meaning of BFFLTDDUP and What does BFFLTDDUP mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BFFLTDDUP and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.