BFFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Friend For Life”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BFFL Definition, The Meaning of BFFL and What does BFFL mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BFFL and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.