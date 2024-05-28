BESTY Definition / BESTY Means
The exact definition of BESTY is “Best Friend”.
What is BESTY?
BESTY is “Best Friend”.
The Meaning of BESTY
BESTY means “Best Friend”.
What does BESTY mean?
BESTY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Friend”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BESTY Definition, The Meaning of BESTY and What does BESTY mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BESTY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.