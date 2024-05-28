BESTIE Definition / BESTIE Means
The exact definition of BESTIE is “Best Friend”.
What is BESTIE?
BESTIE is “Best Friend”.
The Meaning of BESTIE
BESTIE means “Best Friend”.
What does BESTIE mean?
BESTIE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Friend”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BESTIE Definition, The Meaning of BESTIE and What does BESTIE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BESTIE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.