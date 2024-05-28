Home
BESITOS

BESITOS

May 28, 2024 Slang Definition

BESITOS Definition / BESITOS Means

The exact definition of BESITOS is “Little kisses (Spanish)”.

What is BESITOS?

BESITOS is “Little kisses (Spanish)”.

The Meaning of BESITOS

BESITOS means “Little kisses (Spanish)”.

What does BESITOS mean?

BESITOS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Little kisses (Spanish)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BESITOS Definition, The Meaning of BESITOS and What does BESITOS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BESITOS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.

About The Author

acron

Related Posts