BELLIG Definition / BELLIG Means
The exact definition of BELLIG is “Belligerant (when drunk)”.
What is BELLIG?
BELLIG is “Belligerant (when drunk)”.
The Meaning of BELLIG
BELLIG means “Belligerant (when drunk)”.
What does BELLIG mean?
BELLIG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Belligerant (when drunk)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BELLIG Definition, The Meaning of BELLIG and What does BELLIG mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BELLIG and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.