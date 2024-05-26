BEAR Definition / BEAR Means
BEAR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Large man with body hair”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BEAR Definition, The Meaning of BEAR and What does BEAR mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BEAR and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.