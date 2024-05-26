BDONG Definition / BDONG Means
The exact definition of BDONG is “Bad and Wrong”.
What is BDONG?
BDONG is “Bad and Wrong”.
The Meaning of BDONG
BDONG means “Bad and Wrong”.
What does BDONG mean?
BDONG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Bad and Wrong”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BDONG Definition, The Meaning of BDONG and What does BDONG mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BDONG and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.