BBIAW is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Be Back In A While”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BBIAW Definition, The Meaning of BBIAW and What does BBIAW mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BBIAW and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.