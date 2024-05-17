The Meaning of BB – BB means “BBig BBrother“. It is an internet acronym. What does BB mean? BB is an abbreviation that stands for “BBig BBrother”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BB definition and all the information related to acronym BB in FAQ format.
What does BB mean?
BB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “BBig BBrother”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of BB
BB means “BBig BBrother”.
What is BB?
BB is “BBig BBrother”.
BB Definition / BB Means
The definition of BB is “BBig BBrother”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.