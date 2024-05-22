The Meaning of BAU – BAU means “Business As Usual“. It is an internet acronym. What does BAU mean? BAU is an abbreviation that stands for “Business As Usual”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BAU definition and all the information related to acronym BAU in FAQ format.
