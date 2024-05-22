The Meaning of BARKING – BARKING means “Mad, crazy“. It is an internet acronym. What does BARKING mean? BARKING is an abbreviation that stands for “Mad, crazy”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BARKING definition and all the information related to acronym BARKING in FAQ format.
BARKING is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Mad, crazy”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
BARKING means “Mad, crazy”.
BARKING is “Mad, crazy”.
