The Meaning of BARF – BARF means “Throw up, vomit“. It is an internet acronym. What does BARF mean? BARF is an abbreviation that stands for “Throw up, vomit”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BARF definition and all the information related to acronym BARF in FAQ format.
BARF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Throw up, vomit”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
