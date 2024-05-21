The Meaning of BARBIE – BARBIE means “Barbecue“. It is an internet acronym. What does BARBIE mean? BARBIE is an abbreviation that stands for “Barbecue”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BARBIE definition and all the information related to acronym BARBIE in FAQ format.
What does BARBIE mean?
BARBIE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Barbecue”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of BARBIE
BARBIE means “Barbecue”.
What is BARBIE?
BARBIE is “Barbecue”.
BARBIE Definition / BARBIE Means
The definition of BARBIE is “Barbecue”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.