The Meaning of BAKED – BAKED means “Stoned, Wasted“. It is an internet acronym. What does BAKED mean? BAKED is an abbreviation that stands for “Stoned, Wasted”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BAKED definition and all the information related to acronym BAKED in FAQ format.
BAKED is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Stoned, Wasted”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
