The Meaning of BAKA – BAKA means “Fool, idiot“. It is an internet acronym. What does BAKA mean? BAKA is an abbreviation that stands for “Fool, idiot”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BAKA definition and all the information related to acronym BAKA in FAQ format.
What does BAKA mean?
BAKA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Fool, idiot”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of BAKA
BAKA means “Fool, idiot”.
What is BAKA?
BAKA is “Fool, idiot”.
BAKA Definition / BAKA Means
The definition of BAKA is “Fool, idiot”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.