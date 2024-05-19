The Meaning of BAGL – BAGL means “Bust A Gut Laughing“. It is an internet acronym. What does BAGL mean? BAGL is an abbreviation that stands for “Bust A Gut Laughing”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BAGL definition and all the information related to acronym BAGL in FAQ format.
BAGL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Bust A Gut Laughing". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
BAGL means "Bust A Gut Laughing".
BAGL is "Bust A Gut Laughing".
The definition of BAGL is "Bust A Gut Laughing".
