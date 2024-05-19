The Meaning of BAC – BAC means “Back At Computer“. It is an internet acronym. What does BAC mean? BAC is an abbreviation that stands for “Back At Computer”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BAC definition and all the information related to acronym BAC in FAQ format.
BAC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Back At Computer”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
