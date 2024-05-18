The Meaning of BABYSITTING – BABYSITTING means “Holding the weed too long“. It is an internet acronym. What does BABYSITTING mean? BABYSITTING is an abbreviation that stands for “Holding the weed too long”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BABYSITTING definition and all the information related to acronym BABYSITTING in FAQ format.
