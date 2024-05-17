The Meaning of B) – B) means “Smiley with sunglasses“. It is an internet acronym. What does B) mean? B) is an abbreviation that stands for “Smiley with sunglasses”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out B) definition and all the information related to acronym B) in FAQ format.
B) is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Smiley with sunglasses”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
B) means “Smiley with sunglasses”.
B) is “Smiley with sunglasses”.
The definition of B) is “Smiley with sunglasses”.
