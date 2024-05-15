AYBABTU Definition / AYBABTU Means
The exact definition of AYBABTU is “All Your Base Are Belong To Us”.
What is AYBABTU?
AYBABTU is “All Your Base Are Belong To Us”.
The Meaning of AYBABTU
AYBABTU means “All Your Base Are Belong To Us”.
What does AYBABTU mean?
AYBABTU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All Your Base Are Belong To Us”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for AYBABTU Definition, The Meaning of AYBABTU and What does AYBABTU mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym AYBABTU and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.