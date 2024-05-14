AWOL Definition / AWOL Means
The exact definition of AWOL is “Absent Without Leave”.
What is AWOL?
AWOL is “Absent Without Leave”.
The Meaning of AWOL
AWOL means “Absent Without Leave”.
What does AWOL mean?
AWOL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Absent Without Leave”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for AWOL Definition, The Meaning of AWOL and What does AWOL mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym AWOL and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.