The Meaning of AVGN – AVGN means “Angry Video Game Nerd“. It is an internet acronym. What does AVGN mean? AVGN is an abbreviation that stands for “Angry Video Game Nerd”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AVGN definition and all the information related to acronym AVGN in FAQ format.
What does AVGN mean?
AVGN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Angry Video Game Nerd”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AVGN
AVGN means “Angry Video Game Nerd”.
What is AVGN?
AVGN is “Angry Video Game Nerd”.
AVGN Definition / AVGN Means
The definition of AVGN is “Angry Video Game Nerd”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.