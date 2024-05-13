The Meaning of AUS – AUS means “Are You Serious?“. It is an internet acronym. What does AUS mean? AUS is an abbreviation that stands for “Are You Serious?”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AUS definition and all the information related to acronym AUS in FAQ format.
AUS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Are You Serious?". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
