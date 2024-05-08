ATVB Definition / ATVB Means
The exact definition of ATVB is “All The Very Best”.
What is ATVB?
ATVB is “All The Very Best”.
The Meaning of ATVB
ATVB means “All The Very Best”.
What does ATVB mean?
ATVB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All The Very Best”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for ATVB Definition, The Meaning of ATVB and What does ATVB mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym ATVB and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.