ATTY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Atomizer from electronic cigarette”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for ATTY Definition, The Meaning of ATTY and What does ATTY mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym ATTY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.