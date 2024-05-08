ATM Definition / ATM Means
What is ATM?
The Meaning of ATM
What does ATM mean?
ATM is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Automated Teller Machine (cash machine)”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for ATM Definition, The Meaning of ATM and What does ATM mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym ATM and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.