ARPU is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Average Revenue Per User”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for ARPU Definition, The Meaning of ARPU and What does ARPU mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym ARPU and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.