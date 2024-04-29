The Meaning of APYR – APYR means “As Per Your Request“. It is an internet acronym. What does APYR mean? APYR is an abbreviation that stands for “As Per Your Request”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out APYR definition and all the information related to acronym APYR in FAQ format.
