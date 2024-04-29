The Meaning of APPS – APPS means “Applications (software)“. It is an internet acronym. What does APPS mean? APPS is an abbreviation that stands for “Applications (software)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out APPS definition and all the information related to acronym APPS in FAQ format.
What does APPS mean?
APPS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Applications (software)”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of APPS
APPS means “Applications (software)”.
What is APPS?
APPS is “Applications (software)”.
APPS Definition / APPS Means
The definition of APPS is “Applications (software)”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.