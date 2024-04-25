APO Definition / APO Means
APO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Authorized Personnel Only”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for APO Definition, The Meaning of APO and What does APO mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym APO and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.