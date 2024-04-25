APC Definition / APC Means
The exact definition of APC is “Armoured Personnel Carrier”.
What is APC?
APC is “Armoured Personnel Carrier”.
The Meaning of APC
APC means “Armoured Personnel Carrier”.
What does APC mean?
APC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Armoured Personnel Carrier”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for APC Definition, The Meaning of APC and What does APC mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym APC and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.