The Meaning of ANFSCD – ANFSCD means “And Now For Something Completely Different“. It is an internet acronym. What does ANFSCD mean? ANFSCD is an abbreviation that stands for “And Now For Something Completely Different”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ANFSCD definition and all the information related to acronym ANFSCD in FAQ format.
ANFSCD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “And Now For Something Completely Different”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
