The Meaning of ANFAWFOS – ANFAWFOS means “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor“. It is an internet acronym. What does ANFAWFOS mean? ANFAWFOS is an abbreviation that stands for “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ANFAWFOS definition and all the information related to acronym ANFAWFOS in FAQ format.
What does ANFAWFOS mean?
ANFAWFOS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ANFAWFOS
ANFAWFOS means “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor”.
What is ANFAWFOS?
ANFAWFOS is “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor”.
ANFAWFOS Definition / ANFAWFOS Means
The definition of ANFAWFOS is “And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.