The Meaning of AMN – AMN means “Any Minute Now“. It is an internet acronym. What does AMN mean? AMN is an abbreviation that stands for “Any Minute Now”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AMN definition and all the information related to acronym AMN in FAQ format.
AMN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Any Minute Now”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
