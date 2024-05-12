The Meaning of Friend – Friend means “AMIGO“. It is an internet acronym. What does Friend mean? Friend is an abbreviation that stands for “AMIGO”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out Friend definition and all the information related to acronym Friend in FAQ format.
What does Friend mean?
Friend is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “AMIGO”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of Friend
Friend means “AMIGO”.
What is Friend?
Friend is “AMIGO”.
Friend Definition / Friend Means
The definition of Friend is “AMIGO”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.