The Meaning of ALOL – ALOL means “Actually Laughing Out Loud“. It is an internet acronym. What does ALOL mean? ALOL is an abbreviation that stands for “Actually Laughing Out Loud”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ALOL definition and all the information related to acronym ALOL in FAQ format.
What does ALOL mean?
ALOL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Actually Laughing Out Loud”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ALOL
ALOL means “Actually Laughing Out Loud”.
What is ALOL?
ALOL is “Actually Laughing Out Loud”.
ALOL Definition / ALOL Means
The definition of ALOL is “Actually Laughing Out Loud”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.