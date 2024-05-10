The Meaning of ALIHAL – ALIHAL means “At Least I Have A Life“. It is an internet acronym. What does ALIHAL mean? ALIHAL is an abbreviation that stands for “At Least I Have A Life”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ALIHAL definition and all the information related to acronym ALIHAL in FAQ format.
What does ALIHAL mean?
ALIHAL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “At Least I Have A Life”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
