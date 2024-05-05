The Meaning of AIUI – AIUI means “As I Understand it“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIUI mean? AIUI is an abbreviation that stands for “As I Understand it”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIUI definition and all the information related to acronym AIUI in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘understand’:
|· CACHAI
|Do you understand?
|· CAPISH
|Do you understand?
|· COPY THAT
|I understand
|· DIG
|Understand
Enjoy, like
|· GETCHA
|Get You, understand
Get Your
|· GOTCHA
|I got you, I understand
|· GROK
|Fully understand
|· IDU
|I Don’t Understand
|· IIUC
|If I Understand Correctly
|· MOU
|Memorandum Of Understanding
|· ROGER THAT
|I Understand, OK
|· SAVVY
|Do you understand?
Knowledgeable, well informed
|· SUSS
|Discover, understand
Suspicious
|· YDU
|You Don’t Understand