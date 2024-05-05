Home
May 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AITYD – AITYD means “And I Think You Do“. It is an internet acronym. What does AITYD mean? AITYD is an abbreviation that stands for “And I Think You Do”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AITYD definition and all the information related to acronym AITYD in FAQ format.

What does AITYD mean?

AITYD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “And I Think You Do”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘think’:
· 823 Thinking Of You
· ATOY Always Thinking of you
· BTWITIAILWU By The Way, I Think I Am In Love With You
· BTWITIAILWY By The Way, I Think I Am In Love With You
· COCKY Thinking too highly of yourself
· DETAI Don’t Even Think About It
· DMTA Dirty Minds Think Alike
· DYT Don’t You Think?
· GMTA Great Minds Think Alike
· HM Thinking
· ICSTAY I Can’t Stop Thinking About You
· IDT I Don’t Think
· IDTS I Don’t Think So
· INTP Introverted iNtuitive Thinking Perceiving (personality type indicator)
· ITAI I’ll Think About It
· ITIAILWY I Think I Am In Love With You
· ITIKY I Think I Know You
· ITILU I Think I Love You
· ITILY I Think I Love You
· ITN I Think Not
· ITOY I’m Thinking Of You
· ITS I Think/Thought So
· ITYF I Think You’ll Find
· ITYM I Think You Mean
· IYTT If You Think That
· JTOL Just Thinking Out Loud
· JTOY Just Thinking Of You
· LMT Let Me Think
· MMT Makes Me Think
· SCRUB Loser who thinks he’s something
· SYTYCD So You Think You Can Dance
· TAI Think About It
· TAY Thinking About You
· TBYS Think Before You Speak
· TGAL Think Globally, Act Locally
· TOL Thinking Out Loud
Thinking Of Laughing
· TOTB Think Outside the Box
· TOTT Think on These Things
· TOY Thinking Of You
· WDITOT Why Didn’t I Think Of That
· WDUT What Do You Think?
· WDYT What Do You Think?
· WTTM Without Thinking Too Much
· WWIT What Was I Thinking?

About The Author

acron

