May 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AITR – AITR means “Adult In The Room“. It is an internet acronym. What does AITR mean? AITR is an abbreviation that stands for “Adult In The Room”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AITR definition and all the information related to acronym AITR in FAQ format.

What does AITR mean?

AITR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Adult In The Room”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘adult’:
· AO Adults Only
· NWS Not Work Safe – for messages/sites containing adult content
· VIZ Adult comic
Namely (videlicet in Latin)
· YA You
Yes
Young Adult
Other terms relating to ‘room’:
· CRC Cyclic Redundency Check
Chat Room Chuckle
· DEN Then
Private room
· ER Emergency Room
Indicating hesitation
· GOMER Get Out of My Emergency Room, unwelcome patient
· IIR Idiot In Room
· LEET Chat room language
Elite
· NIR NOOB In Room
· PAD House, room
· PIR Parent In Room
· PITR Parent In The Room
· SRO Standing Room Only

