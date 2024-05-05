The Meaning of AITR – AITR means “Adult In The Room“. It is an internet acronym. What does AITR mean? AITR is an abbreviation that stands for “Adult In The Room”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AITR definition and all the information related to acronym AITR in FAQ format.
What does AITR mean?
AITR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Adult In The Room”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AITR
AITR means “Adult In The Room”.
What is AITR?
AITR is “Adult In The Room”.
AITR Definition / AITR Means
The definition of AITR is “Adult In The Room”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘adult’:
|· AO
|Adults Only
|· NWS
|Not Work Safe – for messages/sites containing adult content
|· VIZ
|Adult comic
Namely (videlicet in Latin)
|· YA
|You
Yes
Young Adult
|Other terms relating to ‘room’:
|· CRC
|Cyclic Redundency Check
Chat Room Chuckle
|· DEN
|Then
Private room
|· ER
|Emergency Room
Indicating hesitation
|· GOMER
|Get Out of My Emergency Room, unwelcome patient
|· IIR
|Idiot In Room
|· LEET
|Chat room language
Elite
|· NIR
|NOOB In Room
|· PAD
|House, room
|· PIR
|Parent In Room
|· PITR
|Parent In The Room
|· SRO
|Standing Room Only