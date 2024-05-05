The Meaning of AISB – AISB means “As I Said Before“. It is an internet acronym. What does AISB mean? AISB is an abbreviation that stands for “As I Said Before”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AISB definition and all the information related to acronym AISB in FAQ format.
What does AISB mean?
AISB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As I Said Before”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AISB
AISB means “As I Said Before”.
What is AISB?
AISB is “As I Said Before”.
AISB Definition / AISB Means
The definition of AISB is “As I Said Before”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘said’:
|· BISS
|Because I Said So
|· BSTL
|Bam, Said The Lady
|· CRICKETS
|Said after a lame joke to break the silence
|· ESTD
|Easier Said Than Done
|· GIWIST
|Gee, I Wish I’d Said That.
|· ICBSST
|I Can’t Believe She Said That
|· OOPS
|Word said after doing something wrong
|· OUCH
|Interjection said when experiencing pain
|· SED
|Said
|· TINWIS
|That Is Not What I Said
|· TOUCHE
|Said when admitting opponent has made a good point
|· TWHS
|That’s What He Said
|· TWSS
|That’s What She Said
|· TWYMS
|That’s What Your Mom Said
|· WHS
|What He Said
|· WTBS
|With That Being Said
|· WYS
|What You Said
|· YUM
|Said when something tastes good or is attractive
|Other terms relating to ‘before’:
|· AM
|Ante Meridiem (before midday)
Amplitude Modulation (radio signal)
|· B4
|Before
|· B4U
|Before you
|· B4YKI
|Before You Know It
|· BC
|Before Christ
|· BCE
|Before Common Era (like BC)
|· BMT
|Before My Time
Basic Military Training
|· BYKI
|Before You Know It
|· DBD
|Don’t Be Dumb
Death Before Dishonor
|· IB4TL
|In Before The Lock
|· IBL
|In Before Lock
|· IBTD
|In Before The Delete
I Beg To Differ
|· IBTL
|In Before the Lock
|· INB4
|In Before (already mentioned)
|· LBW
|Leg Before Wicket (cricket)
|· NBM
|Nil By Mouth
Not Before Midnight
|· NHTB
|Never Heard That Before
|· NO-BRAINER
|Something that requires no thought before deciding
|· PMIGBOM
|Put Mind In Gear, Before Opening Mouth!
|· SNIPE
|Bid on eBay just before the auction ends
|· TBYS
|Think Before You Speak
|· WNDITWB
|We Never Did It This Way Before
|· WNOHGB
|Where No One Has Gone Before