Home
AISB

AISB

May 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AISB – AISB means “As I Said Before“. It is an internet acronym. What does AISB mean? AISB is an abbreviation that stands for “As I Said Before”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AISB definition and all the information related to acronym AISB in FAQ format.

What does AISB mean?

AISB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As I Said Before”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AISB

AISB means “As I Said Before”.

What is AISB?

AISB is “As I Said Before”.

AISB Definition / AISB Means

The definition of AISB is “As I Said Before”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘said’:
· BISS Because I Said So
· BSTL Bam, Said The Lady
· CRICKETS Said after a lame joke to break the silence
· ESTD Easier Said Than Done
· GIWIST Gee, I Wish I’d Said That.
· ICBSST I Can’t Believe She Said That
· OOPS Word said after doing something wrong
· OUCH Interjection said when experiencing pain
· SED Said
· TINWIS That Is Not What I Said
· TOUCHE Said when admitting opponent has made a good point
· TWHS That’s What He Said
· TWSS That’s What She Said
· TWYMS That’s What Your Mom Said
· WHS What He Said
· WTBS With That Being Said
· WYS What You Said
· YUM Said when something tastes good or is attractive
Other terms relating to ‘before’:
· AM Ante Meridiem (before midday)
Amplitude Modulation (radio signal)
· B4 Before
· B4U Before you
· B4YKI Before You Know It
· BC Before Christ
· BCE Before Common Era (like BC)
· BMT Before My Time
Basic Military Training
· BYKI Before You Know It
· DBD Don’t Be Dumb
Death Before Dishonor
· IB4TL In Before The Lock
· IBL In Before Lock
· IBTD In Before The Delete
I Beg To Differ
· IBTL In Before the Lock
· INB4 In Before (already mentioned)
· LBW Leg Before Wicket (cricket)
· NBM Nil By Mouth
Not Before Midnight
· NHTB Never Heard That Before
· NO-BRAINER Something that requires no thought before deciding
· PMIGBOM Put Mind In Gear, Before Opening Mouth!
· SNIPE Bid on eBay just before the auction ends
· TBYS Think Before You Speak
· WNDITWB We Never Did It This Way Before
· WNOHGB Where No One Has Gone Before

About The Author

acron

Related Posts