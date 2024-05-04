The Meaning of AIMO – AIMO means “Idiot“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIMO mean? AIMO is an abbreviation that stands for “Idiot”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIMO definition and all the information related to acronym AIMO in FAQ format.
AIMO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Idiot". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
