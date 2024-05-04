The Meaning of AIMBOT – AIMBOT means “Targeting script in games“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIMBOT mean? AIMBOT is an abbreviation that stands for “Targeting script in games”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIMBOT definition and all the information related to acronym AIMBOT in FAQ format.
AIMBOT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Targeting script in games”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AIMBOT means “Targeting script in games”.
AIMBOT is “Targeting script in games”.
The definition of AIMBOT is “Targeting script in games”.
|Other terms relating to ‘script’:
|· PPS
|Post-Post Script
|· PS
|PhotoShop
Play Station
Post Script
|Other terms relating to ‘games’:
|· EXP
|Experience points in games
|· GAMER
|Person who plays video games
|· GFWL
|Games For Windows Live
|· GGS
|Good Games
|· ORG
|Online Reality Games
Organization
|· VNH
|Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)
|· WCG
|World Cyber Games