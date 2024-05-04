The Meaning of AIIT – AIIT means “Alright“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIIT mean? AIIT is an abbreviation that stands for “Alright”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIIT definition and all the information related to acronym AIIT in FAQ format.
What does AIIT mean?
AIIT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alright”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AIIT
AIIT means “Alright”.
What is AIIT?
AIIT is “Alright”.
AIIT Definition / AIIT Means
The definition of AIIT is “Alright”.
|Other terms relating to ‘alright’:
|· AII
|Alright
|· AIT
|Alright
|· AITE
|Alright
|· ARD
|Alright
|· ART
|Alright
|· EWBA
|Everything Will Be Alright
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|· IGHT
|Alright
|· IIGHT
|Alright, OK
|· IRIE
|Feeling good, alright
|· ITE
|Alright? (Hello)
|· ORITE
|Alright, hello
|· RYT
|Right, alright
|· TATO
|Alright, OK