The Meaning of AII – AII means "Alright". It is an internet acronym.
AII is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alright”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AII means “Alright”.
AII is “Alright”.
The definition of AII is “Alright”.
|Other terms relating to ‘alright’:
|· AIIT
|Alright
|· AIT
|Alright
|· AITE
|Alright
|· ARD
|Alright
|· ART
|Alright
|· EWBA
|Everything Will Be Alright
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|· IGHT
|Alright
|· IIGHT
|Alright, OK
|· IRIE
|Feeling good, alright
|· ITE
|Alright? (Hello)
|· ORITE
|Alright, hello
|· RYT
|Right, alright
|· TATO
|Alright, OK