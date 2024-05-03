Home
May 3, 2024

AGT is an abbreviation that stands for "America's Got Talent (TV show)". It is an internet acronym used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

AGT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “America’s Got Talent (TV show)”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

AGT means “America’s Got Talent (TV show)”.

AGT is “America’s Got Talent (TV show)”.

The definition of AGT is “America’s Got Talent (TV show)”.

Other terms relating to ‘america’s’:
· ABDC America’s Best Dance Crew (TV show)
· AMW America’s Most Wanted (TV show)
· ANTM America’s Next Top Model
Other terms relating to ‘talent’:
· BGT Britain’s Got Talent (TV show)
· DIVA Talented, but arrogant, female performer
· WHIZ Talented person

