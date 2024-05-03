The Meaning of AGRO – AGRO means “Hostile“. It is an internet acronym. What does AGRO mean? AGRO is an abbreviation that stands for “Hostile”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AGRO definition and all the information related to acronym AGRO in FAQ format.
What does AGRO mean?
AGRO is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Hostile”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AGRO
What is AGRO?
AGRO Definition / AGRO Means
|Other terms relating to ‘agro’:
|· WA
|Wife Agro
|Other terms relating to ‘angry’:
|· AVGN
|Angry Video Game Nerd
|· DROVE
|Mad, angry
|· GUH
|Annoyed, angry
|· PISSED
|Angry
Drunk
|· PISSED OFF
|Mad, angry
|· VEXED
|Angry, annoyed
|Other terms relating to ‘trouble’:
|· NBT
|Nothing But Trouble