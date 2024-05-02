Home
May 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AGH – AGH means “Ain’t Gonna Happen“. It is an internet acronym. What does AGH mean? AGH is an abbreviation that stands for “Ain’t Gonna Happen”. Check the content shared below on this pAGHe to find out AGH definition and all the information related to acronym AGH in FAQ format.

What does AGH mean?

AGH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Ain’t Gonna Happen”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘ain’t’:
· ALG Ain’t Life Grand
· ATTT Ain’t That The Truth
· IAL I Ain’t Laughing
I Actually Laughed
· SIAS Say It Ain’t So
· TANJ There Ain’t No Justice
· TANSTAAFL There Ain’t No Such Thing as a Free Lunch
· YAGB You Ain’t Grizz Baby (COD)
· YASNY You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
Other terms relating to ‘gonna’:
· GONNA Going to
· HGH Haters Gonna Hate
· NEGL Not Even Gonna Lie
· NGH Not Gonna Happen
· NGL Not Gonna Lie
· YGLT You’re Gonna Love This
Other terms relating to ‘happen’:
· HDTH How Did That Happen?
· HIWTH Hate It When That Happens
· LIHOP Let It Happen On Purpose
· MIH Make It Happen
· MIHOP Made It Happen on Purpose
· NGH Not Gonna Happen
· NMHJC Not Much Happening Just Chilling
· NMWH No Matter What Happens
· ONE OFF Happened Once
· POIDH Pics Or It Didn’t Happen
· POPPIN Going on, happening
· SOIDH Screenshot Or It Didn’t Happen
· WEHT What Ever Happened To?

