The Meaning of AGGY – AGGY means "Aggitated". It is an internet acronym.
AGGY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Aggitated”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AGGY means “Aggitated”.
AGGY is “Aggitated”.
The definition of AGGY is “Aggitated”.
|Other terms relating to ‘aggy’:
|· DAGGY
|Uncool, not trendy, untidy